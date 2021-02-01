'Women are my downfall,' says Cork man accused of putting his family in fear

A young man accused of putting his family in fear after an alcohol and tablets binge said women were his downfall and that if he could get the right woman he would be perfect.

Gardaí were called to his parents’ home in Cork in the early hours of the morning where they were in fear because he was allegedly banging on the window with a sweeping brush and kicking the front door.

The young man was arrested at the scene and brought before Cork District Court today. He was charged with breaching a protection order by putting his parents in fear.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said there was an objection to bail being granted to the accused because of concerns for the safety of his parents and younger siblings.

The defendant’s father testified in relation to the alleged incident said to have happened in early-hours of this morning – February 1 – at the family home.

The evidence presented to Judge Olann Kelleher was that the defendant was banging and kicking the front door and hitting the front window with a sweeping brush.

The defendant’s dad said: “My fears are that he will come back to the house. We are suffering a nightmare with his binge over the last three weeks. We had the guards out all week.

“When he is on tablets he is like someone possessed. He is a big lad, we cannot control him. He could turn on you. You cannot predict it. When he is not under the influence he is a lovely chap. Living in the house is 100% out.” The defendant said he was not an addict but that he did go on binges, drinking and taking Benzodiazepine tablets.

“I am not a drug addict.

I go on binges. Women are my downfall. If I get with the right person I’ll be perfect.

"I have never harmed anyone in that house. I knocked on the door to get in,” he said.

He said he did not even know there was a protection order and he denied using a sweeping brush to bang on the window.

Judge Kelleher was very concerned about the safety of the family and said the easiest thing to do would be to remand the accused in custody for a week. Instead he remanded him on bail until tomorrow so that he could arrange alternative accommodation – details of which could be given in court tomorrow.

Parties to this case cannot be identified as it was dealt with at in-camera sitting for cases related to alleged domestic violence.