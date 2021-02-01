Man charged with stabbing woman who was at prayer meeting in Cork

A woman attending a prayer meeting in Cork City was attacked and stabbed in the back as a man tried to rob her at an ATM.

That was the allegation made by Detective Garda Brian Barron at Cork District Court during a bail application by the accused today.

The African national was taking out money at the AIB ATM on North Main Street at 4am in the morning to pay to a truck driver who was due to arrive from Dublin with a delivery of particular food.

It was alleged that the accused man, Andrius Augylius, tackled her from behind and tried to grab her purse from her and in the process of this attack he stabbed her in the back close to her neck.

“She screamed for help and he left the scene without taking any property,” Detective Garda Barron said.

Evidence was given of two other similar crimes and Judge Olann Kelleher refused a bail application made on his behalf by solicitor, Eddie Burke. Augylius was remanded in custody until February 8.

The attempted robbery charge related to February 23, 2019.

Two other alleged incidents

Augylius was also charged with robbery at Blarney Street two days later on February 25, 2019, where it was alleged that a woman was putting the key in her front door when she noticed a man staring at her. Det. Garda Barron said the man then grabbed her handbag and ran away with it.

In an alleged incident two months earlier a man walking home through Cork city centre on Christmas Day 2018 was attacked by a man who struck him across the face with a glass bottle.

Det. Garda Barron said it was alleged that at 3.20am on December 25, 2018, the injured party was walking on St Patrick’s Street on his way home to Summerhill North.

It was alleged that while passing a convenience shop on St Patrick’s Street at the junction with Drawbridge Street he was caught by the arm and struck across the face with a glass bottle. The injured party attended the Mercy University Hospital where he had to have his eyes washed out and have seven stitches to a facial wound.

Detective Garda Brian Barron charged the Lithuanian man – Andrius Augylius – with all three crimes. Charges included attempted robbery, robbery and assault causing harm.

“We believe he is a serious flight risk if granted bail. Gardaí believe he would fly back to Lithuania if granted bail,” Det. Garda Barron said.

His most recent Cork address was with the Simon Community on Anderson’s Quay. Previously, he had an address at Lilly’s Way in Dublin.