Woman unconscious in hospital after alleged assault by boyfriend

A woman remains in an unconscious state in hospital and has sustained serious head injuries after she was allegedly assaulted by her boyfriend in Ennis on Thursday evening.

At a special sitting of Ennis District Court on Saturday evening, Patrick Ballard, aged 34, of Ashford Court hotel, Ennis, Co Clare, was charged with the assault causing harm of his girlfriend, Sharon Bennett in Ennis's Market area on Thursday evening.

Giving evidence of the arrest, charge and caution, Det Garda Noelle Bergin told the court that after caution at 6.22pm on Friday, Mr Ballard replied: “I’m sorry for what happened.”

Det Bergin said: “The alleged injured party has been in an unconscious state since the alleged assault as a result of sustaining serious head injuries.”

Det Bergin said pending more medical evidence, it is likely that a more serious charge will be considered by the State.

Det Bergin said gardaí has received a number of independent eyewitnesses statements concerning the alleged assault as part of their investigation.

The detective said CCTV footage from a number of premises in the vicinity of the alleged assault has also been harvested.

Opposing bail, Det Bergin said gardaí have a fear Mr Ballard would seek to interfere with the injured party as he has all knowledge of her personal information.

Gardaí were also opposing bail concerning the seriousness of the charge before the court.

Det Bergin said Mr Ballard is a drug user and an alcoholic.

Solicitor for Mr Ballard, Tara Godfrey, told the court Mr Ballard has been living under the care of the Simon Community at the Ashford Court hotel in Ennis.

Ms Godfrey said due to Covid-19, upcoming trials for Ennis Circuit Court have been cancelled and the reality is that if Mr Ballard doesn’t obtain bail, he will be on remand in custody for a significant period of time awaiting trial.

Ms Godfrey said Mr Ballard suffers from significant psychiatric difficulties and has spent the last number of years more often than not homeless.

She said Mr Ballard was willing to abide by strict bail conditions and there is no evidence that he would interfere with any witness in the case.

Insp Helen Costello told the court the evidence in the case would clearly indicate that the alleged assault “is at the upper end of a Section 3 assault causing harm charge”.

Insp Costello said “there is very strong evidence to support the charge before the court”.

Judge Mary Cashin refused bail and remanded Mr Ballard in custody to appear at Ennis District Court via video link on February 3.

Judge Cashin granted legal aid to Ms Godfrey to represent Mr Ballard and also asked that Mr Ballard receive immediate psychiatric assistance while in custody.