Woman arrested by gardaí in missing couple murder probe

William Maughan and Anastasija Varslavane disappeared in 2015.
William Maughan and Anastasija Varslavanne were reported missing in April 2015.

Sat, 30 Jan, 2021 - 11:41

Gardaí have today arrested a woman as part of the investigation into the disappearance and murder of a couple nearly six years ago

William, 35, and his 21-year-old girlfriend Ana, who was originally from Latvia, were last seen in Laytown, Co Meath in April of that year.

Gardaí said in a statement that they arrested a woman in her mid-30s this morning.

She is currently being detained under Section 30, Offences Against the State Act, 1939 at Ashbourne Garda Station.  

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.

