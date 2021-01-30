Woman arrested by gardaí in missing couple murder probe

Gardaí have today arrested a woman as part of the investigation into the disappearance and murder of a couple nearly six years ago

William Maughan and Anastasija Varslavane disappeared in 2015.

William, 35, and his 21-year-old girlfriend Ana, who was originally from Latvia, were last seen in Laytown, Co Meath in April of that year.

Gardaí said in a statement that they arrested a woman in her mid-30s this morning.

She is currently being detained under Section 30, Offences Against the State Act, 1939 at Ashbourne Garda Station.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.