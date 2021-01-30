Gardaí fine partygoers in Cork, Limerick and Galway in Covid clampdown

Gardaí have issued 16 fines to people for organising and attending house parties in Limerick, Cork, Galway, and in the Kilkenny/Carlow district.

Since fines for non-essential travel were introduced almost three weeks ago, more than 2,400 have been issued to people who travelled beyond the government-imposed 5km limit “without a reasonable excuse.”

A further 63 fines were issued for the non-wearing of face masks, with the vast majority of these incidents (50) in retail premises.

Despite the breaches, the majority of people are continuing to play their part in tackling the spread of Covid-19, according to garda deputy commissioner John Twomey.

“We appreciate the sacrifices they are making and we ask them to keep it up.”

"However, there are still some people putting themselves, their loved ones, their friends, and their neighbours at risk of getting Covid-19 by not adhering to the regulations.

"People are dying from Covid-19. People are seriously ill.

"Our brave doctors, nurses, medical staff, and other frontline workers are putting their lives on the line to protect others. They need our support and they deserve our respect. The best way of doing this is to stay home.”

People undertaking non-essential journeys are now liable for a fine of €100.

Gardaí can also issue people with a fine for organising a party in their house or for attending.

The fine for organising a house party is €500 and attending a house party is €150.

People are reminded that the 5km limit includes the distance travelled from their home to a location for exercise.