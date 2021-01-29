Suspect in Dublin stabbing questioned

Local teenagers gather on East Wall Road on Friday where Josh Dunne was fatally stabbed on Tuesday during an altercation over stolen bicycles. Many of the teenagers at the gathering arrived on bicycles. Photograph: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Fri, 29 Jan, 2021 - 21:04
Cormac O’Keeffe

Gardaí were continuing to question a man last night in connection with the fatal stabbing of teenager Josh Dunne earlier this week.

The suspect, a 34-year-old Brazilian national, was arrested on suspicion of murder at about 8.30pm on Thursday night.

Gardaí had been looking to speak to the individual, who works as a food delivery courier, in relation to their investigation into the death of the 16-year-old.

Josh, a talented footballer from Ballymun, north Dublin, received multiple stab wounds during an altercation on East Wall Road, in the north inner city, shortly after 9pm on Tuesday.

Gardaí have said they have “reasonable coverage” of the fracas from CCTV footage they have recovered.

The footage, together with witness statements, suggest about 10 people were involved in the altercation.

They included two delivery couriers who pursued a male after he stole a bike from another courier.

A verbal row ensued between these three men. Josh and a group of his friends came upon this altercation and somehow became embroiled in a physical confrontation. Josh received multiple stab wounds.

Flowers and messages at the scene of the death of Josh Dunne, who was fatally  stabbed on Tuesday night. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin
Flowers and messages at the scene of the death of Josh Dunne, who was fatally  stabbed on Tuesday night. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

The suspect can be held for 24 hours, excluding sleep breaks. The final 12 hours of his detention was extended on Friday afternoon, suggesting he could be held until early Saturday morning, depending on rest.

The DPP will decide whether or not to direct charges or if he should be released pending a Garda file.

It comes as a death notice for Josh was published on RIP.ie: “Very sadly missed by his parents, mother Diane, father, brothers Dean, Warren, Ryan and Braden, sisters Jade and Emilia and especially Tina and family, auntie, uncles, relatives and a very, very, very, large circle of friends.” 

It said that, due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place.

Man arrested as family mark Josh Dunne's death 

