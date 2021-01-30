Cork courier admitted to stealing documents, letters and cards 

Sentencing of a postal courier was put back for six months in a case where documents, letters and cards dating over a five-year period were discovered at his home.

Judge Olann Kelleher cited a probation report on Leonard O’Mahony that was prepared for Cork District Court and said the report referred to the need for the accused to manage his mental health and develop victim awareness.

Inspector Mary Skehan said most of the post that went missing consisted of letters. There had been a concern about the possibility of title documents going missing because the accused had couriered for lawyers’ offices. Insp Skehan confirmed this had not occurred.

Judge Olann Kelleher put sentencing back until June 25.

Garda Paul Lynch previously charged Leonard O’Mahony of Amberley Avenue, Grange, Cork, with four counts of handling stolen property and 52 counts of theft spanning a period from 2014 to 2019.

Complaint was made

Leonard O’Mahony, aged 56, worked as a courier for 14 years and as part of his work he took post to and from solicitors’ offices. A complaint was made by the office manager in one of these offices when a one-for-all voucher valued at €100 went missing. On investigation, it turned out that the voucher had been spent at SuperValu in Grange, Cork.

Similarly, there was a complaint in relation to a second voucher for €30 and this had also been spent at the same store.

This led gardaí to suspect Leonard O’Mahony and call to his home to conduct a search.

Sergeant John Kelleher said, “A large quantity of DX mail – opened and unopened – from December 2014 was found. He admitted he had taken cards, letters and documents from his place of work.”

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke said, “Originally from Turner’s Cross, he has worked all his life. From 1986 to 2006 he worked as a publican in various establishments. He went working for DX Couriers from 2006.”

Mr Burke said initially there were logistical reasons for the defendant bringing post to his home but “he ended up going through the post at home”.

“A knock came on the door and all these letters were inside in his house. He hadn’t even disposed of them. He did not even have the wherewithal to burn them or dispose of them,” the solicitor said.