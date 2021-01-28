Gardaí appeal for witnesses after no one found at scene of serious single-car collision

A grey Ford Focus with partial registration number 08KY was involved in a collision where it left the road.
The road was still closed this evening with diversions in place while Gardaí examine the scene.

Thu, 28 Jan, 2021 - 19:37
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí in Co Tipperary are appealing for witnesses in relation to a serious single-car collision last night.

At around 10pm, Gardaí in Cahir received a report of a road traffic collision at Boolahallagh, Newcastle.

A grey Ford Focus with partial registration number 08KY was involved in a collision where it left the road. When Gardaí arrived at the scene, there was no one there.

Soon after, Gardaí were made aware of two teenage boys who presented to South Tipperary General Hospital with injuries consistent with a road traffic collision.

One is believed to have serious injuries and was transferred to University Hospital Waterford while the other is believed to have minor injuries.

The road was still closed this evening with diversions in place while Gardaí examine the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to any motorist who was travelling on the Newcastle to Cappoquin Road, particularly drivers with dash cam footage, between 5pm and 10pm to contact Gardaí at Cahir on 052 7445630 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

