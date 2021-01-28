Man charged with carrying out 11 crimes in Cork in a day

Gardaí in Cork have arrested and charged a man in relation to 11 separate incidents of burglary, theft, attempted break-ins, and fraud across the county on the same day.

At around 6am on January 2, gardaí say the occupant of a house in Duntahane Park, Fermoy came downstairs to find their TV had been stolen along with other household items.

Officers from Fermoy examined the scene and began gathering CCTV footage from the area.

Gardaí later received reports that three cars in the same housing estate, and three cars in Carrigaline, had been broken into with cash, sunglasses, headphones, bank cards and jewellery stolen from the cars.

Detectives say there had also been attempted break-ins at three properties in Carrigaline.

A bank card stolen from one of the cars was later used at a petrol station in Cork City.

On January 19, Gardaí from Fermoy searched a house in Waterford where they recovered the TV believed to have been stolen from the house in Fermoy.

On January 27, a man aged in his 20s was arrested in Cork City and brought to Fermoy Garda Station for questioning.

The man has since been charged in connection with all of the incidents and is due to appear at Fermoy District Court on February 5 at 10.30am.

The 11 incidents gardaí have charged the man in connection with are:



One Burglary in Fermoy

Three Thefts from Multi-Purpose Vehicles (MPVs) in Fermoy

Three Thefts from MPVs in Carrigaline

Three Attempted break-ins in Carrigaline

One instance of Fraud using stolen bank card in Cork City

Speaking today, Crime Prevention Officer for the Cork North Division, Sergeant John Kelly advised the public to take proper precautions to protect their cars from break-ins and theft.

"Wherever you park your car, we would always advise you to take your property with you and ensure the vehicle is locked and alarmed.

"I know it’s the last thing you want to do after a hard day’s work and sometimes it is impractical to remove tools and equipment into the house, but we must try make it difficult for criminals who see our vehicles as easy targets."