Cork gardaí catch man throwing drugs from upstairs window in house raid

€3,000 of suspected heroin, €100 of suspected crack cocaine, a weighing scales and some small plastic bags were discovered and seized
Cork gardaí catch man throwing drugs from upstairs window in house raid

Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing. 

Thu, 28 Jan, 2021 - 10:56
Steven Heaney

Gardaí in Cork have seized €3,900 worth of suspected drugs in the city.

Officers made the discovery as they searched a house on the Lower Glanmire Road at around 4.30pm yesterday afternoon. 

As they entered the house, gardaí say a man tried to throw suspected heroin out of an upstairs window. 

After a full search of the house by gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by the Armed Support Unit, they found and seized €3,000 of suspected heroin, €100 of suspected crack cocaine, a weighing scales and some small plastic bags.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and brought to Gurranabraher Garda Station, where he is being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

A second man in his 30s who was also in the house was found to have €800 of suspected heroin split into individual bags in his possession. 

He was arrested and brought to Mayfield Garda Station where he is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

All of the suspected drugs will be sent for analysis and the investigation is ongoing. 

Read More

Man arrested following seizure of scoped rifle and cannabis in Cork

More in this section

Judge gavel and scale in court. Legal concept Man who resorted to tablets after trauma of cousin's death in Paris jailed for offences in Cork
Cork man fined for headbutting work colleague who mocked him for keeping pet cats Cork man fined for headbutting work colleague who mocked him for keeping pet cats
Children with special needs challenge Government's decision to keep schools closed Children with special needs challenge Government's decision to keep schools closed
gardaidrugsheroinplace: cork
Cork gardaí catch man throwing drugs from upstairs window in house raid

Woman whose account was hacked sues Facebook

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 27, 2021

  • 7
  • 24
  • 27
  • 33
  • 34
  • 40
  • 30

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices