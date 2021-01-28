Cork gardaí catch man throwing drugs from upstairs window in house raid

Gardaí in Cork have seized €3,900 worth of suspected drugs in the city.

Officers made the discovery as they searched a house on the Lower Glanmire Road at around 4.30pm yesterday afternoon.

As they entered the house, gardaí say a man tried to throw suspected heroin out of an upstairs window.

After a full search of the house by gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by the Armed Support Unit, they found and seized €3,000 of suspected heroin, €100 of suspected crack cocaine, a weighing scales and some small plastic bags.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and brought to Gurranabraher Garda Station, where he is being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

A second man in his 30s who was also in the house was found to have €800 of suspected heroin split into individual bags in his possession.

He was arrested and brought to Mayfield Garda Station where he is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

All of the suspected drugs will be sent for analysis and the investigation is ongoing.