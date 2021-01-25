Man arrested following seizure of scoped rifle and cannabis in Cork

Gardaí say both the suspected firearm and the suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis
The suspected rifle and suspected Cannabis seized by Gardaí. Picture: Garda Info

Mon, 25 Jan, 2021 - 09:14
Steven Heaney

Gardaí in Cork have arrested a man and seized a suspected firearm and €2,300 of suspected cannabis herb yesterday

Shortly after 5pm on Sunday, Gardaí from the Midleton District Drugs Unit, assisted by uniform Gardaí, say they executed a search warrant at a house in the Cloyne area of Cork.

During the course of the search discovered and seized a suspected rifle and scope along with €2,300 of suspected cannabis herb. A quantity of small plastic bags and a weighing scales were also seized..

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and detained at Midleton Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He has since been released. 

Gardaí say a file will now be prepared for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

