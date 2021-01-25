Man arrested following seizure of scoped rifle and cannabis in Cork

Gardaí in Cork have arrested a man and seized a suspected firearm and €2,300 of suspected cannabis herb yesterday

Shortly after 5pm on Sunday, Gardaí from the Midleton District Drugs Unit, assisted by uniform Gardaí, say they executed a search warrant at a house in the Cloyne area of Cork.

During the course of the search discovered and seized a suspected rifle and scope along with €2,300 of suspected cannabis herb. A quantity of small plastic bags and a weighing scales were also seized..

Gardaí say both the suspected firearm and the suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and detained at Midleton Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He has since been released.

Gardaí say a file will now be prepared for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions.