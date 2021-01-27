Woman whose account was hacked sues Facebook

A Dublin woman has brought High Court proceedings against Facebook after a hacker took over and locked her out of her account.

The action has been brought by Sylvia O'Mahoney, who claims she first became aware of the hack in mid-December when her social media contacts started receiving messages from her account that she did not send.

In reply, Facebook accepts that her account was hacked, but says that it moved quickly to restore full control to her, and that all information she had sought concerning the hack had been provided to her.

It's counsel, Rossa Fanning SC, told the High Court there was no evidence before the court that Facebook could be held culpable for accounts being hacked.

Ms O'Mahoney's claims

Ms O'Mahoney, who has a Facebook account for many years, claims that after becoming aware that messages were being sent from her account, she tried to change her password on her account.

She said she was unable to do so, and was denied access to her account. In a sworn statement to the court, she said her friends started getting messages from her account. including invitations to like the business page of a decking company.

In addition, her name profile changed to a 'Luo Yihan' instead of Sylvia O'Mahoney, and she was concerned about the nature of some of the content of the messages.

She reported this through Facebook's automated complaints system due to her concerns about the unknown person's access to her private information, including photos and personal messages.

She followed the instructions, including uploading picture ID, on at least two occasions, but said she claims she only got messages back in Chinese saying her issue had been resolved, which it had not.

As a result, she has brought proceedings against Facebook, where she claims her constitutional right to privacy and GDPR rights have been breached.

Ms O'Mahoney from Brighton Place, Foxrock, Co. Dublin, has brought proceedings against Facebook Ireland Ltd where she seeks orders, including mandatory injunctions.

The injunctions would require Facebook to prevent the unknown person, identifying as Luo Yihan, from using or accessing Ms O'Mahoney's account, and any information originating from the account.

She also seeks orders requiring Facebook to retrieve and return any data take from Ms O'Mahoney's account and that she be provided with all the activity on her account from January 1 last.

Today's court hearing

When the matter came before the High Court today Ms O'Mahoney's counsel Jack Fitzgerald said the matter had become even more urgent.

As well as her concerns about her own personal data, his client had discovered in recent days that her account had been linked to many entities and groups that had nothing to do with her.

He said his client did not want to delete her account as she wants to keep evidence of the wrongdoing. However, due to the recent revelations regarding her account his client was required to amend her action, counsel said.

Counsel added that some direct contact between his client and Facebook regarding her concerns would be beneficial in resolving the matters.

In reply, Mr Fanning said his client had been concentrating on dealing with the issues raised rather than preparing sworn documents for court proceedings.

Counsel added that in recent days Facebook had sent out two letters to Ms O'Mahoney's solicitors, stating that once it was established the account was hacked, access was restored to Ms O'Mahoney within two business days.

An online meeting with Facebook's representatives and Ms O'Mahoney had also taken place, counsel said.

Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds adjourned the matter to a date in early February, to allow the sides exchange documents.