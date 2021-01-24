Gardaí raid Shebeen at industrial premises in Co Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin have carried out a search at a suspected Shebeen at a private industrial premises as part of Operation Navigation.

Shortly after 10pm last night, Gardaí carried out a search warrant at a location in Swords.

During the search, Gardaí discovered alcohol, beer kegs and taps, cash, bar stools and other bar equipment.

A number of people were found at the premises and they will all be issued with Fixed Penalty Notices for an alleged breach of Regulation 4 of the Health Act, 1947 Regulations - Restriction on the Movement of Persons.

No arrests were made and enquiries are ongoing and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations in order to save lives during this public health crisis.