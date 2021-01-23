Over €1 million worth of cannabis seized after searches in Monaghan and Louth

€1.1 million worth of cannabis has been seized after a garda operation in the north east this afternoon.

At approximately 12pm today (Saturday January 23), cannabis with an estimated street value of €1,120,000 was seized after gardaí conducted searches in Monaghan and Louth.

Gardaí also seized one firearm, ammunition, and €100,000 in cash, which is suspected to be the proceeds of crime.

The searches were part of ongoing garda investigations into people suspected of being involved in organised crime.

In the course of the operation, one man aged 29 and one woman aged 26 were arrested on suspicion of involvement in drug trafficking.

Both are currently detained at Castleblayney Garda Station in Monaghan.

Personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, supported by the Garda Dog Unit, conducted the searches.

"Organised crime groups continue to operate despite the existence of the Covis-19 pandemic," said Assistant Garda Commissioner John O’Driscoll, who is head of Organised and Serious Crime.

"However, the Garda Síochána is pursuing them with rigour and determination.

"It is this determination which has given rise to success today, whereby the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau assisted by the Garda Dog Unit, have located and seized a sizable quantity of drugs, a firearm, ammunition and cash suspected to the proceeds of crime.

"We continue to target those causing most harm in our community.

"Reducing the availability of illicit drugs and firearms that cause untold misery in our communities will continue to be our priority and we believe that the seizure today will contribute to the disruption and potential ultimate dismantling of particular organised crime groups that we continue to target, building on other recent success we have achieved."