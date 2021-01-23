Two men arrested in connection with €40k drug seizure

An intelligence-led operation was carried out at a location in Blanchardstown yesterday.
Gardaí seized cocaine and diamorphine to the value of approximately €5,000, in various sized packaging. Picture: An Garda Síochána

Sat, 23 Jan, 2021 - 15:20
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí have arrested two people following the seizure of €40,000 of suspected drugs in Dublin.

An intelligence-led operation was carried out at a location in Blanchardstown yesterday as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the area.

During the course of the operation, Gardaí seized cocaine and diamorphine to the value of approximately €5,000 in various sized packaging. The drugs are subject to analysis.

Two men, one aged 24 and the other a juvenile, were arrested at the scene and taken to Finglas Garda Station where they are currently being detained.

A further search of the area was conducted and resulted in the seizure of €35,000 of cocaine.

Investigations are ongoing.

