Two men have been arrested after cocaine worth €90,000 and €64,000 in cash was seized in Co. Waterford.

The discovery was made following a search of two cars in the Butlerstown area shortly before 2.30pm on Friday.

The men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested at the scene.

They arere being detained at Waterford Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.