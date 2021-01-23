Son's hallucinogenic drug use a factor in his threat to stab mother, Cork court hears

The court was told the 21-year-old had been taking cannabis, ecstasy, cocaine, LSD and another type of hallucinogenic drug for four years
Son's hallucinogenic drug use a factor in his threat to stab mother, Cork court hears

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “All these matters are serious. Great credit is due to his mother and father." File photo

Sat, 23 Jan, 2021 - 06:57
Liam Heylin

Heavy use of hallucinogenic drugs were a factor in a young man threatening to stab his mother and put her in the graveyard but now the family have thanked the sentencing judge for giving him time to turn his life around.

The young man’s mother yesterday said to Judge Olann Kelleher at a private court hearing: “We are delighted with the opportunity you gave us to help him.” Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said the 21-year-old was using hallucinogenic drugs at the height of the repeated incident.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “All these matters are serious. Great credit is due to his mother and father. I will put everything back for six months.” The judge said that great credit was also due to the young man in attending to his rehabilitation.

The defendant attended the in-camera hearing of Cork District Court in the company of both of his parents.

Judge Kelleher said that at a difficult time for services he complimented the Probation Service for their work in this case and said there had been five different reports on this young man since it first came before Cork District Court during Covid-19 restrictions early last year.

The identity of the parties cannot be published as the charges relate to a breach of domestic violence laws which are dealt with at in-camera hearings.

At a sitting last Summer, the young defendant said: 

I want to get my life back on track and build my relationship with my parents.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of breaching a protection order by putting his mother in fear at the family home, including the occasion where he made the threat to stab his mother and put her in the graveyard.

Mr Buttimer solicitor said the 21-year-old had been taking drugs for four years, including cannabis, ecstasy, cocaine, LSD and some other type of hallucinogenic drug. Mr Buttimer said the 21-year-old had a severe psychotic episode as a result of which he had to be admitted to a psychiatric unit.

More in this section

Terminally ill mother-of-four sues over alleged misreading of cervical smears Terminally ill mother-of-four sues over alleged misreading of cervical smears
Sex offender jailed for not telling Cork gardaí of change of address Sex offender jailed for not telling Cork gardaí of change of address
Woman sues over alleged treatment at Cork mother and baby home Woman sues over alleged treatment at Cork mother and baby home
#courts#drugs crisisplace: cork
Son's hallucinogenic drug use a factor in his threat to stab mother, Cork court hears

Man charged with assaulting woman at The Lough in Cork

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

  • 10
  • 15
  • 18
  • 23
  • 28
  • 33
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices