Two men due in court on separate theft and drug charges in Cork

Two men are due in court charged in relation to separate incidents of theft and possession of suspected drugs in North Cork on January 21.

Shortly before 12pm on Thursday, gardaí in Midleton received a report that a man had stolen a sum of money from a shop on Main Street in the town.

A description of the suspect was circulated to all local gardaí after a review of CCTV footage of the incident.

A man, aged in his 40s, was later arrested at a house in Cobh after a garda recalled seeing a man matching the description of the suspect.

The man was brought to Cobh garda station and detained.

During a search of the house, gardaí seized a small amount of suspected cannabis and cannabis plant, believed to be owned by another resident in the house.

A second search warrant was issued for another house in Cobh and during the course of a search, gardaí seized €4,400 worth of suspected cannabis, €770 in suspected cocaine and approximately €1,500 in cash.

The suspected drugs were wrapped in individual bags and have been sent for forensic examination.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and brought to Cobh garda station.

Both men have since been charged and are due to appear before Fermoy District Court this morning at 10.30am.