More than €32,000 worth of suspected drugs seized in Dublin

More than €32,000 worth of suspected drugs has been seized at Dublin Mail Centre.

Revenue officers seized more than 1.5kgs of illegal drugs including herbal cannabis and cannabis infused ‘jelly sweets’ with an estimated value of more than €32,000.

Revenue said that the drugs were discovered in parcels that originated in the United States and the UK and were declared as items such as ‘clothing’, ‘candle set’, ‘tea’, ‘backpack’ and ‘incense burner’.

All parcels were destined for delivery to various addresses Dublin, Offaly, Kilkenny, Clare and Kildare.

The seizure is as a result of routine profiling and was carried out with the assistance of detector dogs Bailey and Sam.

Officers said that investigations are ongoing.

The seizure was part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

A statement said that if businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.