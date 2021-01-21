Man suspected of money laundering after €48,000 in cash seized

Man detained Tipperary Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984
One man has been arrested after €48,000 in cash was seized in Co Tipperary on Wednesday. File picture: Niall Carson

Thu, 21 Jan, 2021 - 20:15

One man has been arrested after €48,000 in cash was seized in Co Tipperary on Wednesday.

“Whilst on routine mobile patrol in Tipperary town, gardaí from the Tipperary Town Drugs Unit stopped a car on St Michael’s Avenue at around 7pm,” a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said. 

“Gardaí carried out a search of the car and discovered approximately €48,000 in cash. The driver of the car, a man aged in his 60s, was arrested on suspicion of money laundering,” they said. 

He was brought to Tipperary Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

place: tipperary
