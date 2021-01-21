Man suspected of money laundering after €48,000 in cash seized

One man has been arrested after €48,000 in cash was seized in Co Tipperary on Wednesday.

“Whilst on routine mobile patrol in Tipperary town, gardaí from the Tipperary Town Drugs Unit stopped a car on St Michael’s Avenue at around 7pm,” a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said.

“Gardaí carried out a search of the car and discovered approximately €48,000 in cash. The driver of the car, a man aged in his 60s, was arrested on suspicion of money laundering,” they said.

He was brought to Tipperary Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.