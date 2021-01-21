Man accused of stabbing another four times in Cork burglary

Four minor stab wounds were inflicted on a man at home in his apartment in Cork in the early hours of the morning in the course of a burglary, it was alleged yesterday.

Detective Garda Aonghus Cotter arrested 36-year-old John Haynes of Glencurrig, South Douglas Road, Cork, and charged him with a number of counts arising out of the alleged incident at Mount View, Ashdale Park, South Douglas Road, in the early hours of Wednesday, January 20.

The charges include burglary, assault causing harm and production of a knife in the course of a fight or dispute.

Detective Garda Cotter said there was an objection to bail being granted to Haynes on the basis of the seriousness of the alleged offence.

“It is alleged that gardaí were called to Upper Mount View at 4.45am the injured party came out with bloodstained clothing and his face was smeared with blood.

“He had minor stab wounds to his hand and right thigh,” Det. Garda Cotter said.

By way of background the detective said a woman called to the injured party’s home early that morning looking for alcohol and that she was let in and she then left. It was further alleged that as she left, the defendant, John Haynes, arrived and threw the injured party on the floor and assaulted him and used a knife in the course of this, inflicting minor stab wounds.

The detective said gardaí arrived and caught John Haynes red-handed.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said in cross-examination of the detective that the defendant acknowledged he was present at the premises at that unusual hour of the morning and the defendant “felt a legitimate entitlement to be in the premises.”

Joanne Cambridge, 41, with an address at Willow Park, Douglas, was charged with burglary arising out of a related incident at the same premises and she was remanded on bail for four weeks.