Two men arrested in connection with €122,000 drug seizure

Two people have been arrested after Gardaí in Galway seized more than €122,000 worth of drugs.

On Wednesday, Gardaí carried out a search at a house in Turloughmore at around 5.30pm.

During the search, they discovered and seized €28,000 worth of suspected cocaine and €10,000 worth of suspected cannabis.

Gardaí also seized almost €4,000 in cash, a weighing scales and mixing agent.

When Gardaí began the search one man fled the scene into a nearby field on foot. He was pursued by Gardaí and observed discarding items in the field.

Gardaí recovered a further €84,200 worth of cocaine in this field following the pursuit.

The man, aged in his early 30s, was arrested.

A second man, aged in his mid-30s, who was present in the house at the time was also arrested.

Both men were detained at North Western Regional Headquarters in Murrough, Galway.

They have since been charged in connection with the drugs seizure and will appear before Galway District Court today.