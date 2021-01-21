Man and woman due in court after man stabbed in Cork City

Two people have been arrested after a man was stabbed during an aggravated burglary in Cork city yesterday.

Gardaí on patrol received a call about a noise complaint at an apartment on the South Douglas Road shortly before 4.30am.

When they arrived at the scene, the front door of the apartment block was open and they could hear voices at the top of the stairs.

Gardaí identified themselves and asked the people to come to the front door. They were invited into the building where they spoke with a man who had visible injuries.

The injured man told Gardaí that a man and a woman had broken into his apartment and the man had stabbed him in the leg.

He informed Gardaí that the front door of the building was the only entry and exit point. They waited with the injured man until an ambulance arrived.

Following the arrival of the Armed Support Unit, Gardaí entered the apartment and arrested the two suspects.

After searching the apartment, Gardaí recovered a knife believed to have been used in the incident.

The apartment owner was brought to Cork University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been discharged.

The man, 30s, and woman, 40s, were arrested and detained at Togher Garda Station.

They have since been charged and are due to appear before Cork City District Court today.