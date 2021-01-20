Three men arrested after two stolen vehicles recovered in scrapyard

Gardaí carried out a search under warrant of a scrapyard in Crossakiel, Co Meath.
Three men arrested after two stolen vehicles recovered in scrapyard

Gardaí identified two vehicles that had been reported stolen previously.

Wed, 20 Jan, 2021 - 11:02
Michelle McGlynn

Three men have been arrested following the discovery of two stolen vehicles in Meath.

Gardaí carried out a search under warrant of a scrapyard in Crossakiel and identified two vehicles that had been reported stolen previously.

An examination of the scene and motor vehicle parts present at the site was carried out by the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit and the Scenes of Crime Unit Meath.

Three men were arrested and brought to Kells Garda Station.

They have since been charged and are scheduled to appear before Trim District Court today.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read More

€500,000 EuroMillions ticket sold in Cork

More in this section

Court told coursing is 'unsafe' amid 'unprecedented pandemic' Court told coursing is 'unsafe' amid 'unprecedented pandemic'
Cork man jailed over counterfeit notes and bag lined with tinfoil Cork man jailed over counterfeit notes and bag lined with tinfoil
Driver accused of seriously injuring man on electric scooter in Cork Driver accused of seriously injuring man on electric scooter in Cork
Police Stock

Forensic engineer appointed to investigate doctor’s racecourse death

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 16, 2021

  • 12
  • 17
  • 22
  • 32
  • 38
  • 39
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices