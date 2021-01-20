Three men arrested after two stolen vehicles recovered in scrapyard

Three men have been arrested following the discovery of two stolen vehicles in Meath.

Gardaí carried out a search under warrant of a scrapyard in Crossakiel and identified two vehicles that had been reported stolen previously.

An examination of the scene and motor vehicle parts present at the site was carried out by the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit and the Scenes of Crime Unit Meath.

Three men were arrested and brought to Kells Garda Station.

They have since been charged and are scheduled to appear before Trim District Court today.

The investigation is ongoing.