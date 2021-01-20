Driver accused of seriously injuring man on electric scooter in Cork

The man is charged with allegedly driving without due care and attention.
Driver accused of seriously injuring man on electric scooter in Cork

The young man was travelling on an electric scooter last July when the incident is alleged to have happened. File photo: Dan Linehan

Wed, 20 Jan, 2021 - 06:47
Liam Heylin

A motorist was arrested and charged with causing serious bodily harm to a young man travelling on an electric scooter last July.

Garda Paraic White arrested Jonathan Anayochukwu of Highfield Park, Ballincollig, and charged him with the offence that related to allegedly driving without due care and attention last July.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the Director of Public Prosecutions had given directions in the case that it could proceed by indictment at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. Alternatively, a plea of guilty could be entered at Cork District Court and the defendant sent forward for sentencing at the circuit court.

Shane Collins-Daly, defence solicitor, said that latter option would not be taken and that a book of evidence would have to be prepared by the prosecution.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until March 2 for that purpose.

Garda White said there was no objection to the accused being remanded on bail until then.

The charge states that on July 28, 2020, at Summerhill North, Cork, the defendant did drive without due care and attention thereby causing serious bodily harm to Bojan Vucak.

It is understood that the injured party was travelling on an electric scooter at the time of the incident which gave rise to the charge being brought.

More in this section

Cork man convicted of putting ex in fear when she rang him about maintenance payments Cork man convicted of putting ex in fear when she rang him about maintenance payments
Man accused of glassing another in the face in centre of Cork on Christmas Day Man accused of glassing another in the face in centre of Cork on Christmas Day
Driver charged with being 30kms from his Cork home during Covid lockdown Driver charged with being 30kms from his Cork home during Covid lockdown
#courtsplace: cork
Driver accused of seriously injuring man on electric scooter in Cork

Court told coursing is 'unsafe' amid 'unprecedented pandemic'

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 16, 2021

  • 12
  • 17
  • 22
  • 32
  • 38
  • 39
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices