Driver accused of seriously injuring man on electric scooter in Cork

A motorist was arrested and charged with causing serious bodily harm to a young man travelling on an electric scooter last July.

Garda Paraic White arrested Jonathan Anayochukwu of Highfield Park, Ballincollig, and charged him with the offence that related to allegedly driving without due care and attention last July.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the Director of Public Prosecutions had given directions in the case that it could proceed by indictment at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. Alternatively, a plea of guilty could be entered at Cork District Court and the defendant sent forward for sentencing at the circuit court.

Shane Collins-Daly, defence solicitor, said that latter option would not be taken and that a book of evidence would have to be prepared by the prosecution.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until March 2 for that purpose.

Garda White said there was no objection to the accused being remanded on bail until then.

The charge states that on July 28, 2020, at Summerhill North, Cork, the defendant did drive without due care and attention thereby causing serious bodily harm to Bojan Vucak.

It is understood that the injured party was travelling on an electric scooter at the time of the incident which gave rise to the charge being brought.