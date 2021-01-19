Man accused of glassing another in the face in centre of Cork on Christmas Day

A man walking home through Cork city centre on Christmas Day 2018 was attacked by a man who struck him across the face with a glass bottle.

Detective Garda Brian Barron arrested a Lithuanian man – Andrius Augylius - and charged him with a count of assault causing harm to another man more than two years ago.

Det. Garda Barron said the accused made no reply to the charge of assault causing harm.

The detective objected to bail on grounds that included the seriousness of the offence and the belief gardaí have that he would be a flight risk.

Det. Garda Barron said he believed the evidence to be strong. It was alleged that at 3.20am on December 25, 2018, the injured party was walking on St Patrick’s Street on his way home to Summerhill North.

It was alleged that while passing a convenience shop on St Patrick’s Street at the junction with Drawbridge Street he was caught by the arm and struck across the face with a glass bottle.

The injured party attended the Mercy University Hospital where he had to have his eyes washed out and have seven stitches to a facial wound.

The detective said CCTV of the incident was excellent and that the accused man was identified as the culprit.

“We believe he is a serious flight risk if granted bail,” Det. Garda Barron said.

Gardaí believe he would fly back to Lithuania if granted bail.

Eddie Burke solicitor said the accused worked in construction but that things fell down for him and he ended up living at the Simon Community on Anderson’s Quay.

He accepts he left the jurisdiction but that was because he was homeless and there was nothing else in Ireland for him.

“In fairness he did come back because he had an offer of work and a place to stay in Dublin,” Mr Burke said.

The defendant said he had an address at Lilly’s Way in Dublin and there was work available for him.

While living in Cork back in 2018 he had been living with the Simon Community, the defendant testified.

Det. Garda Barron said: “We checked that out and we don’t believe he would be welcome in that employment”.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded the accused in custody to appear by video link from prison at Cork District Court again in a week’s time to face the charge of assault causing serious harm to Onyebuchi Okoh.