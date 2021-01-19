Man who 'slit' his partner with large kitchen knife jailed in Waterford

A man in west Waterford has received a four-and-a-half-year sentence for “viciously assaulting” his partner twice at their home.

Waterford Circuit Court heard today that for the first offence, Patryk Hejwosz, 26, had “slit” his partner’s side with a large kitchen knife, while the second attack on Julia Siedzielnik had lasted an hour. She had been punched repeatedly in her face, injuring her right eye, lip and neck.

However, in her victim impact statement, she told the court that she regretted that the matter made its way to court and said she has been left “worse off” financially as a result.

The first attack

The first offence took place at 13 Glenside Apartments, Barrack Street, Cappoquin on April 2, 2020, after Mr Hejwosz had been drinking throughout the day.

Following an argument in which Ms Siedzielnik said she wanted to end their relationship, he carried out the attack in front of their infant and his own mother, and was found guilty by a jury after an eight-day trial, which rejected his claim that his partner was responsible for her injuries after “falling on a knife” at their home.

He was found guilty of section three assault under the Non-Fatal Offences Act, and under section 11 the production of a knife under the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.

However, Judge Eugene O’Kelly said a warrant had to be issued for Ms Siedzielnik to take the stand, with an application to treat her as a hostile witness also acquired.

She had made an “impassioned plea” to the jury that Mr Hejwosz was the “best father” that their now two-year-old daughter could ever have, while also saying that his behaviour on the day was “unintentional”. She added that the injuries were “her fault” and no one else’s.

The judge said her status as a hostile witness had to be kept “in mind” when considering her victim impact statement in relation to the second section three assault.

In it, she said: “This has had no impact on me mentally and has not affected my daughter.” Judge O’Kelly added that while she was entitled to her opinion of Mr Hejwosz, the court believed it was “misguided”, and that she should view the sentence as a deterrent against further violence by Mr Hejwosz.

The couple, who are from Poland but have been living in Ireland for some time, were in a relationship for six years but it isn’t clear if it is still ongoing, the judge said.

The second attack

The accused had carried out the attack after a day of drinking on August 28, 2020, while minding the couple’s daughter. He pleaded guilty.

Sgt Tom Gahan from Dungarvan Garda Station outlined to the court that gardaí called to the apartment after a passerby heard Ms Siedzielnik calling for help, while trying to escape through a window.

Her partner had become “immediately aggressive” after she arrived home from her job as a fruit picker, accusing her of having an affair and punching her repeatedly. Mr Hejwosz was heavily intoxicated, the court heard, with numerous cans and a naggin of vodka strewn around the apartment.

Ms Siedzielnik had initially told gardaí that she was “afraid of her life”, Sgt Gahan said, especially in case her partner came back to the apartment.

Judge's ruling

Judge O’Kelly heard the accused has 11 previous offences to his record. He accepted the argument put forward by defence barrister Andrew Walsh who said the “totality principle” would caution against applying the maximum sentences for each offence consecutively.

However, Judge O’Kelly said the attacks were “extremely vicious”, and that alcohol being consumed for both was no excuse, especially, he said, in a domestic violence case. He added that another aggravating factor was that Mr Hejwosz was ordered to stay away from Ms Siedzielnik and Cappoquin following the first assault.

He handed down a combined four-and-a-half-year sentence for the assaults, with the final nine months suspended for two years. The sentence was backdated to September 23, 2020, when Patryk Hejwosz first entered custody.

A sentence of two years and three months was also given for the production of the knife and will run alongside the first prison term for assault.

Mr Hejwosz must engage with the Probation Service and attend anger management classes as part of the sentence.