Over €12,000 in cash seized at Dublin Port

Officers seized cash following two separate searches over the weekend.
In both cases, the cash is suspected to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity.

Tue, 19 Jan, 2021 - 15:00
Michelle McGlynn

Revenue officers have been granted a three-month cash detention order following the seizure of a sum of cash last weekend.

On Sunday, Revenue officers stopped a car travelling to the UK as a result of routine profiling. Officers discovered over €4,300.

Separately, on Saturday, officers seized almost €8,000 when they stopped a car travelling from Dublin Port to Romania via the UK.

Investigations are ongoing.

Time for a zero-Covid strategy, urge opposition parties

Man spared jail for making hoax calls about bombs in Phoenix Park 
'Dangerous man' loses appeal against conviction for 'brutal and primal' sex attacks
Child abuser jailed 18 years after admitting assaults to gardaí
Helicopter 'may have been targeted by dissidents seeking to attack police'

