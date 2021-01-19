Over €12,000 in cash seized at Dublin Port

Revenue officers have been granted a three-month cash detention order following the seizure of a sum of cash last weekend.

On Sunday, Revenue officers stopped a car travelling to the UK as a result of routine profiling. Officers discovered over €4,300.

Separately, on Saturday, officers seized almost €8,000 when they stopped a car travelling from Dublin Port to Romania via the UK.

In both cases, the cash is suspected to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity.

Investigations are ongoing.