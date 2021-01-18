Two teens arrested over hatchet attack on Garda cars in Cork

Two teenage boys have been arrested following a hatchet attack on Garda vehicles outside a Garda station in East Cork.

The incident occurred in the car park of Youghal Garda Station at about 10pm on Sunday night.

The windscreens of a Garda van and a Garda patrol car, which were parked alongside each other, were smashed and extensively damaged during the incident by two suspects wielding what’s believed to have been a hatchet and a pick axe.

A third vehicle – the private car of a Garda which was parked nearby – was also damaged.

Gardaí became aware of the attack and gave chase to the two suspects on foot.

Two juvenile males, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, were arrested a short time later in the nearby South Abbey area of the town.

They were arrested in relation to criminal damage and possession of offensive weapons.

They were taken to Midleton Garda Station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The motive for the attack is unclear.

A Garda spokesman said the two youths have since been released and that files will be prepared under the Juvenile Diversion Programme.

Garda forensic experts have conducted a detailed forensic examination on the three vehicles, and on one of the offensive weapons, which was recovered.