Two teens arrested over hatchet attack on Garda cars in Cork

Windscreens of a Garda van and a Garda patrol car were smashed and extensively damaged during the incident at Youghal Garda Station
Two teens arrested over hatchet attack on Garda cars in Cork

Two teenagers have been arrested following a hatchet attack on Garda vehicles outside a Garda station in East Cork. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Mon, 18 Jan, 2021 - 13:25
Eoin English

Two teenage boys have been arrested following a hatchet attack on Garda vehicles outside a Garda station in East Cork.

The incident occurred in the car park of Youghal Garda Station at about 10pm on Sunday night.

The windscreens of a Garda van and a Garda patrol car, which were parked alongside each other, were smashed and extensively damaged during the incident by two suspects wielding what’s believed to have been a hatchet and a pick axe.

A third vehicle – the private car of a Garda which was parked nearby – was also damaged.

Gardaí became aware of the attack and gave chase to the two suspects on foot.

Two juvenile males, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, were arrested a short time later in the nearby South Abbey area of the town.

They were arrested in relation to criminal damage and possession of offensive weapons.

They were taken to Midleton Garda Station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The motive for the attack is unclear.

A Garda spokesman said the two youths have since been released and that files will be prepared under the Juvenile Diversion Programme.

Garda forensic experts have conducted a detailed forensic examination on the three vehicles, and on one of the offensive weapons, which was recovered.

Read More

Cork patient 'drowning from Covid' thanks CUH staff for saving her life

More in this section

Courts of Criminal Justice, Dublin Man admits murdering boy, 11, in the South-West
Man arrested in Cork after Gardaí use find my phone app to trace stolen device Man arrested in Cork after Gardaí use find my phone app to trace stolen device
Gardaí in Dublin seize €1m in cash concealed inside vehicle Gardaí in Dublin seize €1m in cash concealed inside vehicle
crimeplace: youghal
Two teens arrested over hatchet attack on Garda cars in Cork

Accountant convicted of 'extreme domestic violence' given last chance to appeal

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 16, 2021

  • 12
  • 17
  • 22
  • 32
  • 38
  • 39
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices