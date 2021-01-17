Gardaí in Dublin seize €1m in cash concealed inside vehicle

have seized more than €1m in cash which was concealed in a vehicle.

Search operations were carried out in north Dublin and Dublin City centre today (SUN) targeting suspected criminal activities of an organised crime group.

Two premises were searched and a number of vehicles were seized.

Concealed cash which is believed to exceed €1m was discovered during a search of one vehicle.

The vehicle and its content remain subject of examination and investigations are continuing.

In a separate search operation this weekend, gardaí seized €117,000 in cash, a vehicle and a Rolex watch.

A man in his 30s was arrested and remains detained at Coolock Garda Station.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, head of Organised and Serious Crime, said: "We continue to target those causing most harm in our community.

"This seizure of a significant quantity of cash will, we believe, contribute to the disruption and potential ultimate dismantling of particular organised crime groups that we continue to target, building on earlier success achieved, in recent years”.