Gardaí in Dublin seize €1m in cash concealed inside vehicle

Search operations were carried out in north Dublin and Dublin City centre today (SUN) targeting suspected criminal activities of an organised crime group.
Gardaí in Dublin seize €1m in cash concealed inside vehicle

The €1m seized by Gardaí during the operation. File Picture: Garda Info/ Facebook

Sun, 17 Jan, 2021 - 20:47
Liz Dunphy

have seized more than €1m in cash which was concealed in a vehicle.

Search operations were carried out in north Dublin and Dublin City centre today (SUN) targeting suspected criminal activities of an organised crime group.

Two premises were searched and a number of vehicles were seized.

Concealed cash which is believed to exceed €1m was discovered during a search of one vehicle.

The vehicle and its content remain subject of examination and investigations are continuing.

In a separate search operation this weekend, gardaí seized €117,000 in cash, a vehicle and a Rolex watch.

 

A man in his 30s was arrested and remains detained at Coolock Garda Station.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, head of Organised and Serious Crime, said: "We continue to target those causing most harm in our community.

"This seizure of a significant quantity of cash will, we believe, contribute to the disruption and potential ultimate dismantling of particular organised crime groups that we continue to target, building on earlier success achieved, in recent years”.

Read More

Man arrested following seizure of €117k in cash in Dublin

More in this section

Man arrested following seizure of €117k in cash in Dublin Man arrested following seizure of €117k in cash in Dublin
Woman allegedly hit shop worker when challenged about lack of face cover Woman allegedly hit shop worker when challenged about lack of face cover
Dublin mother fights off three 'laughing' teens in knife attack Dublin mother fights off three 'laughing' teens in knife attack
gardai#gangland crimecrime
Body of man found onMadison Road, Kilmainham

Man and woman questioned over Skibbereen aggravated burglary

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 16, 2021

  • 12
  • 17
  • 22
  • 32
  • 38
  • 39
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices