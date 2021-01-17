Man and woman questioned over Skibbereen aggravated burglary

A man and a woman are being questioned by gardaí in relation to an alleged aggravated burglary in West Cork early this morning.

Gardaí were alerted to an incident at a house in Skibbereen at around 5.30am.

It is understood that two people entered the house before certain threats were made inside.

Three people who were in the house fled the property and raised the alarm.

Garda units from Clonakilty and Dunmanway responded, as did the armed support unit from Cork city.

They arrested two suspects a short time later nearby - a man in his 20s and a woman in her 40s.

They were taken to Bantry Garda Station where they were detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act for questioning in connection with the incident.

A detailed forensic examination was conducted at the house today and gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.