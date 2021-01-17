Woman allegedly hit shop worker when challenged about lack of face cover

A woman is to appear in court later this week after allegedly hitting a shop worker repeatedly after being confronted about not wearing a face covering.

The incident happened in Sligo town on Saturday evening.

According to gardaí, the woman in her early 20s went into the store without the required face covering.

She was approached by staff and confronted about her lack of mask or shield.

Gardaí said the woman then left the premises.

However, she returned a short time later and, it is alleged, assaulted a female member of staff a number of times with, what gardaí described as, an implement before fleeing on foot.

The injured worker was taken to Sligo University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The woman, who presented voluntarily at Sligo Garda station, was arrested by gardaí and detained at Ballymote Garda Station.

She has since been charged and will appear before Sligo District Court on Thursday.