Two fined and car seized after non-essential journey from Cork to Kildare

The car was seized as the driver had no insurance.
Gardaí seized the car and fined the two occupants. File picture. 

Sun, 17 Jan, 2021 - 11:49
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí in Co Kildare have seized a car and issued €100 fines to two people on a non-essential journey from Co Cork. 

Officers from the Naas Roads policing unit stopped the car last night on the M7 in Newbridge. 

Having stopped the vehicle, gardaí discovered the driver of the vehicle had no car insurance. 

The car's occupants were travelling from Co Cork. Picture: Gardaí
The car's occupants were travelling from Co Cork. Picture: Gardaí

The occupants were issued with fines under Level 5 restrictions for travelling further than 5km on a non-essential journey. 

The vehicle was also seized. 

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said: "Naas Roads Policing Unit stopped this car on the M7 in Newbridge last night.

"Occupants were discovered to be on a non-essential journey from the Cork area and Fixed Charge Notices were issued to both.

"The car was also seized as driver had no insurance."

Last week, Gardaí received a suite of new powers to enforce Covid-19 regulations and no longer need to consult the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in cases of restriction breaches. 

Members of the public who breach lockdown restrictions can receive an on the spot fine of €100. Those who receive fines will have 28 days to pay.

Gardaí to issue fines for those in breach of Covid-19 travel regulations

 

