'Youthful exuberance' earns partygoer €250 fine for breaking Covid rules

A 20-year-old man has been fined €250 for breaching Covid-19 regulations by attending a large house party during the lockdown last May.

Gardaí received a report at 3am on May 18 last year of a large house party in full swing at Cnoc an Oir, Rahoon, Galway City, and found numerous people there whom they directed to leave the area.

Brooklyn Gill of 61 Claremont Park, Rahoon, who was highly intoxicated, was one of those told to leave the area. He did so but returned a short time later and was observed by gardaí climbing a wall.

They noted his speech was slurred and he was advised he was in breach of Covid-19 regulations, Sergeant Cathal Rodgers told Galway District Court this week.

Gill pleaded guilty to breaching the regulations under Section 31(a) of the Health Act 1947, as amended, to prevent, limit, minimise or slow the spread of Covid-19.

He also pleaded guilty to being drunk in public after he was found by gardaí lying in a green area at Linn Bhuí, Rahoon, six days later on May 24 last year for which he was fined €100.

Gill further pleaded guilty to breaching the peace, by engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour on July 19 last year at Claddagh Quay, where a Garda overheard him shouting and being extremely abusive to pedestrians and motorists alike.

Judge Marie Keane fined him €100 for that offence.

Defence solicitor, Brian Gilmartin, put his client’s behaviour down to “youthful exuberance”.

“He’s working in Supermac’s on the minimum wage,” Mr Gilmartin said before applying to the court for Free Legal Aid on behalf of his client.

Judge Keane granted the application and gave Gill four months to pay the fines totalling €450.