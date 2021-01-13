€22,000 worth of cannabis seized at Shannon airport

Revenue have seized €22,000 worth of herbal cannabis today at Shannon airport.

Discovered as the result of routine operations, the seizure amounts to 1.1kg of illegal drugs.

Destined for Limerick City, the smuggled drugs were concealed in a large packed of sharing crisps.

The packet of crisps was located in a parcel originating from Spain.

Revenue said the seizure is part of ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

They ask if any businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling to contact Revenue in confidence on their confidential phone number: 1800 295 295.

Investigations are ongoing.