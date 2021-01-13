€22,000 worth of cannabis seized at Shannon airport

Destined for Limerick City, the smuggled drugs were concealed in a large packed of sharing crisps. 
€22,000 worth of cannabis seized at Shannon airport

The seizure was made as part of routine search operations. Picture: Revenue

Wed, 13 Jan, 2021 - 20:04
Ciarán Sunderland

Revenue have seized €22,000 worth of herbal cannabis today at Shannon airport. 

Discovered as the result of routine operations, the seizure amounts to 1.1kg of illegal drugs. 

Destined for Limerick City, the smuggled drugs were concealed in a large packed of sharing crisps. 

The packet of crisps was located in a parcel originating from Spain. 

Revenue said the seizure is part of ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. 

They ask if any businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling to contact Revenue in confidence on their confidential phone number: 1800 295 295.

Investigations are ongoing. 

Read More

Don't rely just on vaccines to get schools reopened, experts warn

More in this section

Man charged with killing at soup kitchen in centre of Cork Man charged with killing at soup kitchen in centre of Cork
High Court to hear two challenges against proposed South Kerry Greenway High Court to hear two challenges against proposed South Kerry Greenway
'Two weeks is an infinity' - US lab secures delay in Lynsey Bennett's CervicalCheck case 'Two weeks is an infinity' - US lab secures delay in Lynsey Bennett's CervicalCheck case
€22,000 worth of cannabis seized at Shannon airport

Animal cruelty case hears of numerous dead cattle left to rot on Cork farm

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 9, 2021

  • 10
  • 17
  • 42
  • 43
  • 45
  • 47
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices