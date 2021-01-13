Man charged with killing at soup kitchen in centre of Cork

A manslaughter charge was brought against a 48-year-old man arising out of an alleged assault at a soup kitchen in Cork.

Detective Garda Neil Walsh arrested the man and brought him before Cork District Court.

This followed an investigation that commenced in September 2019 into an alleged assault on a man while he was attending a soup kitchen in Cork city centre.

Adrian Henry was charged with the manslaughter of James Duncan, 40, at St Patrick’s Street in Cork on September 12, 2019.

Det. Garda Walsh of Anglesea Street Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court Henry replied, “Not guilty”, when the manslaughter charge was put to him.

Sergeant John Kelleher said that the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed that the matter be dealt by way of trial by indictment before a jury and jury at Cork Circuit Criminal Court and he applied for an adjournment until February 17.

Det. Garda Walsh said that gardaí had no objection to bail for the accused on certain conditions including that he reside at an address at Seminary Road in Blackpool in Cork and notify gardaí in writing of any change of address.

He also said that gardaí were seeking that Adrian Henry would sign on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Anglesea Street Garda Station, provide gardaí with a mobile phone number that he can be contacted at all times and stay off intoxicants.

Solicitor, Frank Buttimer said his client had been in rehabilitation abroad for several months following the date of the alleged incident and the gardaí were always aware where he was. He said the accused was willing to abide by the terms sought by gardaí and added that a book of evidence would be required in the case.

Judge Olann Kelleher granted Henry bail and remanded him on his own bond to appear again at Cork District Court on February 17, advising him that any breach of his bail terms could lead to him being detained in custody.

The late James Duncan from Dunmore Gardens, Knocknaheeny in Cork, had been availing of a soup kitchen at the time and he was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital after suffering serious head injuries in an alleged assault.

Mr Duncan underwent emergency surgery for traumatic brain injuries and he was later put on a ventilator at CUH but he was taken off the ventilator and died on October 25, 2019.