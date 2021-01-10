Detectives launch murder investigation after death of Ballymoney man

Detectives launch murder investigation after death of Ballymoney man

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has launched a murder investigation into the death of a Ballymoney man on January 3 (Niall Carson/PA)

Sun, 10 Jan, 2021 - 14:00
Michelle Devane, PA

A murder investigation has been launched into the death of a man following a serious assault in Ballymoney, Co Antrim, police said.

Steven Peck, 33, who was from Ballymoney, was attacked on the Garryduff Road on January 3.

He was found on a pathway at the back of the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre.

Detective Inspector Hazel Miller said: “My thoughts are with Steven’s family at this very sad and difficult time.

“I again appeal to anyone who can assist police or witnessed anything suspicious between 7pm and 9pm on Sunday, 3 January on Garryduff Road or within the pathway of the Garryduff Road area adjacent to the leisure centre, where Steven was found, to contact detectives.”

Three men aged 54, 28 and 24 have previously been charged with attempted murder and appeared via video-link at Coleraine Magistrates Court on January 7.

The 24-year-old was also charged with two additional counts of making threats to kill.

The PSNI can be contacted on 101. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800-555-111.

Man charged following major drugs seizure in Cork city

