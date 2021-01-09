Two men arrested in connection with €105k cocaine seizure

Gardaí in Donegal have seized an estimated €105,000 of suspected cocaine following an operation in Lifford.

A vehicle was stopped at around 3.10pm yesterday afternoon in Drumbuoy as part of an intelligence-led operation.

The vehicle was searched and approximately 1.5kg of suspected cocaine was discovered in a plastic bag concealed inside a clothes bag in the boot.

The occupants of the vehicle, two men aged in their 20s, were arrested and taken to Letterkenny Garda Station.

They are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.