Man shot in leg in suspected paramilitary attack

(PA)

Sat, 09 Jan, 2021 - 07:20
James Ward, PA

Police have launched an appeal for information after a man was shot in the leg in a suspected paramilitary assault.

The incident took place in the Creggan Heights area of Derry on Friday night just before 7.45pm.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening, but may be life-changing.

The fire brigade also attended the scene after a vehicle was set on fire.

Detective sergeant Gavin McLaughlin, of the PSNI, said: “We have launched an investigation and while keeping an open mind, this barbaric shooting in a residential area bears all the hallmarks of a paramilitary style assault.

“Those responsible for this criminal act do not represent the interests of this community, nor do they contribute anything to it.

“They do it to try and exert influence, or gain control of those they claim to represent.

“I am appealing for anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1634 8/01/21, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

