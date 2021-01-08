Patient who spat at nurse and kicked another jailed in Cork

A patient at the Mercy University Hospital spat in the face of a nurse when he was being discharged and kicked another nurse in the leg during a sudden violent outburst.

34-year-old Seán Heelan was jailed for five months for the two assaults at Cork District Court.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “Everyone is more than aware of the difficulties faced by nurses and medical staff.

“When they are assaulted as they are helping people the court has to send out a message.

Anyone assaulting nurses or medical staff will face a prison sentence.

The judge then imposed the jail term of five months for the two assaults and he imposed a concurrent two-month sentence for engaging in threatening behaviour.

Heelan pleaded guilty to all charges when he appeared by video link from prison at Cork District Court.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the incident dated back to the afternoon of September 7, 2017, at St Finbarr’s ward of Mercy University Hospital.

Two nurses – the ward manager and a staff nurse – were in the process of discharging Seán Heelan from the hospital. He had been there for medical treatment for a period before this.

There had been no difficulty with the patient or his discharge but suddenly and without warning he became violent and lashed out at the two female nurses. He kicked one of them in the right leg and spat in the face of the other nurse.

Sgt Lyons said the accused man had 102 previous convictions, including three counts of assault causing harm and one for simple assault. He had numerous convictions related to threatening behaviour, carrying weapons and causing damage.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused had legitimate business in the hospital where his treatment had taken place routinely and without difficulty.

“For some reason, when asked to sign the discharge papers he reacted angrily and he took out whatever anger he had on the two nurses. He was told to desist and did so,” Mr Buttimer said.

He said Heelan accepted responsibility for the assaults when questioned and expressed his remorse and apologised.

“He would have gone back to the hospital to apologise in person but he was told that would not be a good idea.

He may have ingested some substance prior to this incident. He is not clear why he behaved as he did.

“He is originally from North Cork. He has a lot of difficulties with substance abuse. Effectively, his base now is in Dublin.

“He wishes to express publicly his apologies to the nurses,” Mr Buttimer said.