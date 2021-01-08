Man arrested following seizure of €139k of drugs and cash in Cork city

A man, aged in his late teens, was arrested at the scene
Gardaí seized €85,000 of cannabis herb, €35,000 of cocaine, €10,500 of cannabis resin and approximately €8,500 in cash.

Fri, 08 Jan, 2021 - 09:34
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí have arrested a man following the seizure of a quantity of suspected drugs and cash yesterday.

A search warrant was executed at a house in Ardcullen, Hollyhill, Cork shortly before 8pm yesterday evening.

During the course of the search, Gardaí seized €85,000 of cannabis herb, €35,000 of cocaine, €10,500 of cannabis resin and approximately €8,500 in cash.

A quantity of zip lock bags and a weighing scales were also seized.

The suspected drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for examination.

A man, aged in his late teens, was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Gurranabraher Garda Station.

Yesterday's search was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Cork city.

