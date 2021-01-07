Man arrested following seizure of drone carrying drugs and mobile phones near Laois Prison

The discovery was made yesterday afternoon at St Johns’ Square near Portlaoise Prison
The drone and mobile phones seized by gardai. Picture: Garda Info/Facebook

Thu, 07 Jan, 2021 - 20:29
Steven Heaney

A man in his 20s has been arrested following the seizure of a drone, along with a package containing mobile phones, chargers, quantities of crack cocaine, powder cocaine and cannabis.

The discovery was made yesterday afternoon at St Johns’ Square near Portlaoise Prison as part of an ongoing investigation by the Laois Offaly Divisional Drugs. 

 

Gardaí say the seized drugs have an estimated street value of €5,000, pending analysis.

The man was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Portlaoise Garda Station. 

He can be held for up to seven days.

Two cars were also seized as part of the operation.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

