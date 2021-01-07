Chemist chain boss accused of deceiving HSE scheme

The owner of a chain of pharmacies has been sent forward for trial accused of deception to obtain payments from the HSE’s Primary Care Reimbursement Service (PCRS).

The scheme is responsible for making payments to healthcare professionals, like GPs, dentists and pharmacists, for the free or reduced costs services they provide to the public.

John Corr, 55, of Vergemount Hall, Clonskeagh, Dublin 6, was charged earlier with 30 counts of deception at a number of chemist shops in 2016.

The offences are under the Theft and Fraud Act.

The pharmacist appeared again at Dublin District Court today to have the prosecution’s book of evidence served on him. Evidence on a USB memory stick was also furnished to the defendant.

Mr Corr was told by the judge that he must notify the prosecution within 14 days if he intended to use an alibi in his defence.

Judge Flann Brennan noted the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment on the 30 charges.

He told Mr Corr that he was being sent forward for trial to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court. He will face his next hearing on February 25 next.

There was no objection to bail set in his own bond of €200. He did not address the court and has not yet formally indicated how he will plead.

The defendant is accused of deception of the HSE scheme of various sums ranging from €7 to €220 at Corr’s pharmacies in Clarehall and Clonshaugh in Dublin, and its branches at Clogherhead, Blackbull and Mell, in Drogheda, Co. Louth.

Judge Brennan also made an order for disclosure of video interviews to the defence.

Evidence of arrest charge and caution was furnished to the court at an earlier stage by investigating detective Darren Hughes of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.