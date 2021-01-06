Man accused of dragging wheelchair user to ground during robbery

A book of evidence is to be prepared in the investigation of a case where a wheelchair-bound man was dragged to the ground, robbed and left injured outside Mercy University Hospital in the middle of the afternoon.

The accused man, Connie Foley, appeared by video link from prison at Cork District Court yesterday.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial by judge and jury in the case. The sergeant added that it would take six weeks to prepare the book of evidence in the case.

Defence solicitor, Cathal Lombard, said there was no objection to the case being adjourned for that purpose. Judge Olann Kelleher put the case back until February 17 at Cork District Court.

Detective Garda Lorna Healy previously charged Connie Foley of Gould’s Hill, Mallow, County Cork, with carrying out the robbery from the man in the wheelchair on Monday afternoon, September 14 2020.

It is understood that the injured party is a 50-year-old amputee.

Det. Garda Healy said members of the public passing Gravel Lane, near the Mercy University Hospital shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday, assisted the victim who was dragged from his wheelchair. Det. Garda Healy said the injured party was bruised all over his body as a result of the incident.

Connie Foley made no reply when he was arrested, charged with robbery and cautioned.

The allegation in the case was that a wheelchair-bound man was approached by a man who asked him for his mobile phone and he refused.

Det. Garda Healy said the man then grabbed the wallet belonging to the injured party, dragging him from his wheelchair in the process. The wallet was later recovered and €100 was missing from it.

The detective said there was excellent CCTV footage of the incident.

Mr Lombard, solicitor, previously stated on Foley’s behalf, “He strenuously denied he was the person in this incident when he was interviewed by gardaí.”

The defendant also said, “I was at home all day on that date. If you go back and look at cameras.”

It was reported that the robbery happened after the wheelchair user had attended the Mercy University Hospital for a medical appointment on Monday afternoon and was resting in his wheelchair at nearby Gravel Lane.

A passing taxi driver heard the wheelchair user’s cries for help and he and several members of the public helped him back into his wheelchair before alerting gardaí who were quickly on the scene.