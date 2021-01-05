Judge worried Cork man would claim to be 'avid baker' in drugs case

A judge expressed concern about a man caught with €2,400 worth of sleeping tablets and smaller values of cannabis and cocaine also having a weighing scales - as the judge wondered if the man was claiming to be an avid baker.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said 28-year-old Stephen Murray of Bellview Terrace, Monkstown, County Cork, would not be making that defence to Judge Colm Roberts at Cork District Court.

Murray pleaded guilty to having the tablets – Alprazolam sleeping tablets – for sale or supply on July 20, 2019, and having cannabis and cocaine for his own use.

Inspector Martin Canny outlined the background to the incident at Cork District Court.

On the previous day, July 19, 2019, Garda Brian Dillon stopped a car driven by Murray and conducted a search. €950 in cash was found along with a weighing scales.

While no drugs were found in that search, Garda Dillon obtained a warrant to search the defendant’s home the following day.

The search was then carried out on July 19, 2019, at the defendant’s home at Bellview Terrace.

He pleaded guilty to having €100 worth of cocaine for his own use, a similar charge in relation to €340 worth of cannabis and a more serious charge of having €2,400 worth of the sleeping tablets for sale or supply to others.

Judge Roberts said after hearing the prosecution outline of the evidence: “His big problem is the weighing scales and the cash. It adds to the picture.

Unless you are going to tell me he is an avid baker.

Mr Burke said that would not be put forward. However, he said the scales were found in the car at a time when no drugs were found, and that it was not until the following day that the drugs were found at his home.

Mr Burke said the defendant had bought the Alprazolam in bulk for his own use and had actually forgotten that he had them in his house.

Judge Roberts said he was convicting the defendant on the three charges and adjourning sentencing for two months to allow time for preparation of a probation report.