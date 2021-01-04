Gardaí discover fully equipped bar in third raid on suspected shebeens

A significant amount of alcohol was seized during the raid.
A full investigation of the premises and those found on it is underway. Picture: Gardaí

Mon, 04 Jan, 2021 - 22:41
Eoin English

Gardaí have launched an investigation after raiding another suspected shebeen - the third such raid since Friday.

A number of people were found on the premises. Picture: Gardaí
Gardaí said as a result of information received and enquiries carried out as part of Operation Navigation, they obtained a search warrant under Section 26 of the Intoxicating Liquor Act, 1962, and conducted a search of an outhouse in the Westport area of Co Mayo at around 8.15pm last night.

They said they found a number of people consuming alcohol on the premises, where a fully equipped bar was located.

Gardaí said those found on the premises were informed that they were breaching the current Covid-19 regulations in relation to indoor gatherings.

A full investigation is now underway into the incident and files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí said they seized a significant amount of alcohol, including beer cans, spirits, wine and barrels, taps for draught stout and lager , an under-counter cooling unit, glasses, as well as a sum of cash and documents.

They also seized a number of kegs or barrels which were being stored outside in a deep freeze unit.

In a statement this evening, gardaí appealed to anyone with information about the operation of illegal shebeens to contact their local garda station.

“In addition to potential criminal breaches by the operator, An Garda Síochána wants to remind every person of their social and personal responsibility not to frequent premises or engage in activity which is likely to contribute to the increasing spread of the Covid-19 virus,” they said.

A number of shebeens were raided over the Christmas period. Picture: Gardaí
“The Covid-19 pandemic remains a public health crisis and a real threat to everyone, particularly the most vulnerable in our society, the virus is still spreading, it is still leading to serious illness and death.”

Gardaí in Limerick raided a suspected shebeen in Rathkeale on New Year’s Day, while gardaí in Kildare raided another suspected shebeen near Kildare Town on New Year’s Eve. 

Saturday, January 2, 2021

  • 3
  • 6
  • 18
  • 26
  • 42
  • 47
  • 1

