Family 'heartbroken' after FAI founding member's medals stolen

Gardaí are seeking raiders who made off with a safe containing two gold medals presented by the FAI more than half a century ago to one of its founding members.

The two medals – one in 18-carat gold, the other in 9-carat gold – were presented to James, better known as Jim, Younger, first to mark his role as chairman of a junior committee in the 1930/31 season and later his junior chairmanship in the 1954/55 campaign. Now, since the eveningtime burglary at a house on the Howth Road in Raheny in Dublin on Wednesday, they are gone.

Jim's daughter, Marina Finlay, and her husband, Alan, said they were completely unaware that their house had been broken into and the small safe taken from an en-suite bathroom until Thursday afternoon.

Ms Finlay said she was heartbroken at the theft and appealed to anyone with any information to come forward.

Read More Elderly man and woman treated for shock after aggravated burglary on New Year's Eve

"My father, Jim, was one of the founder members of the FAI way back in 1921," she said.

"All his life was football and the various sections – Leinster branch, AUL, and until he died he was involved in football and on the council of the FAI all those years."

Ms Finlay said she had had the two medals ever since her mother passed away in 1988, with other medals belonging to her father going to other family members.

"I am upset, what can you do," she said. "My fear is that they would be melted down."

Her husband of 60 years, Alan, said the medals – which had not been valued – were hugely interesting from a historical point of view, as well as the enormous sentimental value they held for the family.

Gardaí in Raheny are now investigating and are appealing to any persons who may come across these medals or who can assist gardaí in locating any of the items of the burglary to contact Raheny Garda station on 01 - 666 4300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.