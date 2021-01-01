Gardaí investigate after FAI medals taken in burglary

The burglary happened earlier this week. 
The FAI medals taken in the burglary. Picture: Gardaí

Fri, 01 Jan, 2021 - 11:24
Ciarán Sunderland

Medals presented to a founding member of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) were taken in a burglary in Dublin earlier this week. 

On Wednesday, December 30, a burglary took place in the afternoon at a house on the Howth road in Raheny, Co Dublin. 

The medals taken in the burglary were presented to a founding member of the FAI. Picture: Gardaí

The homeowners were not in the house at the time. A number of items were taken including two medals presented to a founding member of the FAI. 

Gardaí are investigating and have appealed to anyone who may come across the medals or other items taken in the burglary to contact them. 

The Raheny Garda station can be contacted on 01 - 666 4300 while the Garda confidential line is 1800 666 111. 

Gardaí said members of the public with information can also contact any Garda station.

