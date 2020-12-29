Bail for four accused of Christmas Eve public disorder in Killarney 

All four were ordered to leave Killarney and reside in Co. Kildare under the terms of their bail
The four family members appeared before Cork District Court this morning. File Picture: David Creedon / Anzenberger

Tue, 29 Dec, 2020 - 17:14
Olivia Kelleher

Four members of the same family have appeared at Cork District Court charged in connection with a public disorder incident in Killarney on Christmas Eve.

John and Christopher O’Brien, aged 18 and 24 respectively, along with their aunt Margaret Harrington, 41, and her 40-year-old partner Michael Harrington, were all charged with the same public order offence.

All four are charged that on December 24 last, at Hazelwood Drive, Killarney, Co. Kerry, they each, with the others, used or threatened to use unlawful violence which was such as to cause another person to fear for their safety.

The charges were brought under Section 15 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act, 1994.

Margaret and Michael Harrington were ordered to leave their home at Hilltop Upper, Ballycasheen, while Christopher O’Brien was ordered to leave his home in Ballyspillane, Killarney.

John O’Brien must also leave his home at Hazelwood Drive in Killarney.

Under the terms of their bail, they must now reside at Ballymanny Cottages, in Newbridge, Co. Kildare.

Sgt Pat Lyons said there was no objection to bail in the case once the defendants obey strict bail conditions set down by the court.

All four were ordered to leave Killarney only returning to the town for legal consultations with their solicitor and court appearances.

They are not allowed to make contact or interfere with the residents of a house in Hazelwood Drive.

They must sign on daily at the Garda station at Newbridge and obey a curfew from 10pm to 6pm. 

They must also refrain from posting on social media.

All four were allowed to return to their respective homes to collect their personal belongings before moving to their new residence.

Judge Colm Roberts remanded all four on bail to appear before Killarney District Court on January 5.

