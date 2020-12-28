Man 'became abusive' after gardaí tried to disperse gathering

A man has been charged after becoming abusive when gardaí were breaking up a large crowd gathered on Sunday morning.

Gardaí responded to reports of a gathering of a group of people in Drimnagh, Co Dublin on Sunday morning.

Gardaí directed them to leave the area and they stated that one man “refused to comply with directions and became abusive”.

The man arrested and conveyed to Garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He was been charged and released from custody and has been scheduled to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on January 15, 2021.